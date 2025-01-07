Texas, Do You Know When Daylight Saving Time ’25 Kicks In?

Are you ready to spring forward out of winter's dark clutches yet? Me too. Dallas, TX, y'all ready? How about you, Houston, TX? Well for now, as we continue to hold out hope for a world without "saving daylight" in it, at least the good part of it is coming up fast.

You may have noticed that the days have begun getting longer. Well, that is because the shortest day of the year, aka the winter solstice in 2024 happened a couple of weeks ago on December 21st. Ever since the days have been getting longer.

When Daylight Saving Time ’25 Kicks In?

According to Psychology Today, "time-shifts for many people cause nothing but stress and aggravation." Yeah, ya think?

And you know there's supposedly nothing that could get us to reach across the political aisle, right? Wrong. Turns out there is one thing. According to a University of Chicago poll, "75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year."

But it seems like we're just stuck with this antiquated time see-saw every spring and fall for now.

DST has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, according to the Bureau of Transportation. It was established to help the Interstate Commerce Commission, which monitored railroad transportation.

Outright canceling Daylight Saving Times is picking up steam.

Texas lawmakers have repeatedly attempted, unsuccessfully, to get rid of daylight saving time. "In April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to permanently stay on daylight saving time, but the Senate never voted on it."

The Senate never voted on it? C'mon, y'all. This is a big fat hanging curve right over the middle of the plate. Let's knock this one outta the ballpark and keep a little bit more of our sanity twice a year.

This year we spring forward on Sunday, March 9, at 3 am. So, yeah, sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 9th, 2025 than the day before.

And if you're keeping score at home, DST ends on the first Sunday of November, so this year, it will end on Sunday, November 2, when clocks will "fall back" one hour.

