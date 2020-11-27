The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a man that was shot and killed on Thursday, November 26th in Lubbock County.

Texas DPS reports that at around 9 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call in the 5500 block of County Road 1260.

KAMC News reports that a suspect was located near the 8700 block of County Road 7000. They were later identified as 31-year-old Michael Anthony Pena.

DPS says that shots were fired and Pena was struck. He was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has said that the officer involved in the shooting has been put on leave, which is standard procedure.

No further details concerning the actual domestic violence call or the shooting itself have been released to the public. This story will be updated with new information as it is made available.