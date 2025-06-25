(KNUE-FM) No one in Texas wants to have a bad day, and anytime you get pulled over by law enforcement, it’s normally not a good day. But I can promise you, law enforcement officers have no desire to pull you over if you are following all traffic laws. The only reason police officers are going to pull you over is when you have committed an infraction, or they see something that needs to be fixed.

But there are certain violations that the Texas Department of Public Safety is going to crack down on especially during the summer months.

We can all admit that as Texans we can sometimes forget about some of the rules of the road, some more than others. With the sunshine people love to drive a little faster and can often become distracted.

Police officers deal with auto accidents all the time, some of those being fatal, which is why the extra emphasis on safe driving. The last thing any police officers wants to do is inform your family that you’re not coming home because of a fatal crash.

Driving and Safety Violations Police are Watching for in Texas

We don’t want you to get pulled over, get a ticket, or get in a crash. So please pay attention and make sure you follow all laws when driving. Be extra careful to follow these laws as law enforcement in Texas will be cracking down on these specific violations.

Being Safe on Texas Roads Needs to Be Taken Seriously

There are speed limits in Texas that allow drivers to travel at a high rate of speed, but we need to be paying attention when going that fast. It’s very important to always pay attention when you’re behind the wheel.

