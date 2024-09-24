Is There an Age Limit When Driving in Texas?

We’ve all been caught behind an elderly driving here in Texas and while you want them to speed up a bit, you also realize they need to be safe, which is what is most important. It’s a difficult situation to navigate as you get older. You want your parents and grandparents to be safe while running the errands they need to accomplish but their ability to pay attention and behind the wheel just isn’t what it used to be. But does Texas have an age limit when it comes to older drivers?

If you’re getting older and start to worry about having your driver's license taken away, you have nothing to stress about. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there is no age limit attached to driving privileges in Texas. Although when you turn 79 or older there are a few new extra steps you will be required to take when renewing your license.

Seniors Need to Renew Their License More Often

Texas is often ranked one of the most dangerous states to drive in, which is one of the reasons why they are now asking senior drivers to come into the DMV more often to renew their driver's license. Normal Texas drivers can renew every 8 years. For Texans 79 and over they must go ever 6 years, and those over 85 must go ever 2 years.

It’s All About Safety

One of the last trips my grandmother made while driving, she mistakenly drove down the wrong way on a one-way street while I was in the passenger seat. She got scared and embarrassed, it’s tough getting older. It’s never easy giving up the keys to your vehicle as you get older but it’s all about keeping everyone as safe as possible on these Texas roads.

