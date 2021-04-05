Texas’ Favorite Cocktail Takes Over An Hour To Burn Off

The good ole margarita is the cocktail that got Texas through 2020, according to Google Trends, and it takes about an hour and a half of walking to burn off. That's if you stop at one.

The most popular cocktails in the U.S. from March 2020 to March 2021, according to Google Trends data, included the Moscow Mule, Pina Colada, Mimosa, Mojito, Manhattan, and Long Island Iced Tea. Nobody picked plain ole Tito's and Diet Coke with a twist of lime, but that's more for me. Some of us girls love a calorie-free mixer.

Maybe you count the drink calories before you start, and then after half a glass, forget about it. BUT, if you're into premeditating your caloric alcohol intake, consider the margarita. It's the favorite in Texas, according to Google Trends, and it has among the highest calorie counts of all the drinks listed.

Nutrionix.com said the average frozen margarita has 310 calories, and that would take 83 minutes of walking to burn off. When I was in my twenties I would go to Baby Acapulco in Austin and order two margaritas with enchiladas, chips, and beans, and wonder why I kept gaining weight. Oh, but it was fun. One margarita can also be burned off by running for 30 minutes at 6 mph, or by cycling for 43 minutes, but who really wants to do that right after happy hour. Enjoying a margarita at the moment is more fun than burning it off later, but wisdom and experience tell me it's probably important to do both.

Some of the best Mexican restaurants in Tyler, according to Yelp, are Abuelos, Javi's, Mercados, Don Juan on the Square, and Ruby's. And I'm sure you just added five more to the list. There are so many in East Texas to love! Sometimes margaritas are part of the experience at our favorite restaurants and we love them for it. Especially if they have skinny options too.

The most popular cocktail in the U.S., pointed out by Fox News, was the beloved mimosa. The piña colada and wine cooler rounded out the top three. Water at happy hour is just fine too, whatever works for ya. Water is calorie-free, after all. Cheers!