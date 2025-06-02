(Kerrville, Texas) - In East Texas, Brookshire's is the number one spot for groceries. The Brookshire family opened their first store almost 100 years ago in Tyler. Since that time, they've opened almost 200 stores in East Texas and parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

There's grocery competition in East Texas for sure. Places like Walmart, Target, Aldi, Sprouts and other places offer groceries sometimes at lower prices than Brookshire's. Competition is always a good thing no matter what industry you're in.

H-E-B is a Competitor Many Want in East Texas

Competition in any environment is always a good thing. One of those competing grocery chains many East Texans want is a modern H-E-B experience. While the conspiracy theories run deep as to why, it is proven time and again why East Texans want it.

Yes, there's an H-E-B in Carthage and one in Lufkin. What some East Texans are wanting is the more modern H-E-B experience. It'll be tough to get one in East Texas for the time being.

H-E-B Named the Number One Grocery Chain in America

Food & Wine magazine revealed that their number one grocery store in America is H-E-B (foodandwine.com). H-E-B exists only in various parts of Texas but because of their competitive prices and excellent curbside service, the Texas based grocery chain has been voted number one of them all.

H-E-B got this ranking through a survey by the magazine. Surveyors enjoyed the affordable H-E-B brands available, the homemade tortillas and their excellent curbside service. The fact that H-E-B beat out several national brands shows the loyalty of their customers, too.

The Rest of the Top Grocery Stores in America List

To be honest, it doesn't seem like national grocery stores were very popular amongst those surveyed. Most of the Top 10 list are regional grocery outlets:

#2. Wegmans

#3. Hy-Vee

#4. New Seasons

#5. Market Basket

#6. Lidl

#7. Winco Foods

#8. Trader Joe's

#9. Publix

#10. Costco

For East Texans, this just makes them more jealous that a modern H-E-B experience doesn't exist in East Texas. There is a store being built in Forney so if you need a H-E-B fix, you can always head there once it's complete. Brookshire's does have its detractors but it is an East Texas established and still family owned business. Continue to support that.

