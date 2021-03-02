Texas Fugitive From Texarkana Arrested and Charged with Murder

A man from Texarkana with an extensive criminal history is now in custody. 20-year-old Marques Jujuan Thompson was first added to Texas 10 Most Wanted back in January 27, 2021.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was initially offering a $5000 reward for information leading to Thompson’s capture, but they now report that his arrest came from efforts of investigators and not a tip from the public. As a result, no reward money will be paid out.

Texas DPS reports that Thompson was found at a residence in Texarkana on Feb. 23 thanks to a joint investigation by Texas DPS special agents, the Texarkana Police Department, and even DPS Highway Patrol.

Thompson has had multiple warrants issued for his arrest. Authorities say he was first sentenced to probation back in 2018 for his involvement in a 2017 shooting in which he was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Thompson then violated the terms of that probation on August 27, 2020, when investigators say he skipped town. Warrants for his arrest were issued a short time after that for Failure to Appear and for Stalking and Intimidation.

Since then, other warrants have also been issued for Thompson for Possession of a Firearm and even Battery as he has left traces of his presence throughout Texas but was still able to avoid capture.

Authorities say Thompson’s last known offense occurred on January 12, 2021, when he was involved in a deadly shooting in Texarkana that killed one person. For that he was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Murder.

