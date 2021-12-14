Another Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Captured By Longview Police

Get our free mobile app

The fugitives keep on cycling through the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives' list thanks to the keen eye and timing from law enforcement. Since the beginning of December, Texas law enforcement agencies have captured three of the ten most wanted fugitives in the state, including a fugitive from Mt. Pleasant.

Christopher Wayne Davis II of Mt. Pleasant wasn't on the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives' list long, he debuted on the list November 29, 2021, and was arrested during a traffic stop in Longview on December 7th. Davis was arrested by Longview Police through a coordinated traffic stop with the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents after he was seen leaving a business according to Texas DPS.

There had been a reward of $7500 posted for his capture and arrest, but because there were no tips and law enforcement were doing their investigation and locating him, no reward is being paid out as a result of his capture or the other two fugitives that were captured. Christopher Davis had been wanted since May of 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for a parole violation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. He also had four felony warrants out for his arrest out of Cass County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

Davis' first encounter with law enforcement apparently dates back to 2016 when he was convicted on two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was put on probation for both counts. He was later sentenced to five years confinement after being convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2017 and his probation revoked and was given two 5-year sentences. After being released on parole in May 2020 and eventually violating his parole a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The other two fugitives that were captured were Marshall Brown of Marble Falls and Richard Banda of Pearsall.

You can view the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas anytime and submit tips to law enforcement if you have any information relating to these offenders.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021 There are families right now worrying about where their beloved children are. Look closely to see if you recognize any of these missing Texas children that are 14 and younger.

Tyler Police Department's Most Wanted There were twelve fugitives on the list that we called the 'Dirty Dozen'. Since then, the list has dwindled down to eight, but we're sure it'll be back to a dozen soon. In the meantime, here are the eight most wanted criminals in Tyler. Each had active warrants as of July 09, 2021

21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021 There are families right now worrying about where their beloved children are. Look closely to see if you recognize any of these missing Texas children that are 14 and younger.

The A to Z Guide of Tyler, Texas Tyler offers its residents and visitors a wide variety of activities, whether its family activities, dining out, cultural experiences or history, there is a lot to do and learn.