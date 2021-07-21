Wanted Fugitive From Tyler Makes Texas 10 Most Wanted List

We try to share stories and reports of criminals in a light hearted way here but sometimes we share stories about serious criminal activity and we utilize our platforms to alert you and help law enforcement bring in someone that could be a danger to you or your loved ones.

A wanted East Texas fugitive who has managed to elude capture for several months now, has the spotlight and the eyes of Texas upon him as he's been added to the list that's considered the worst of the worst: The Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Dakevian Benoit Scroggins has had several run-ins with the law since 2014 when he was convicted of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and sentenced to 8 years' probation. 2 years later, in 2016, Scroggins was convicted of Assault Against a Public Servant and sentenced to 4 years' confinement. Additionally, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 8 years' confinement but he was released on parole in March 2018.

Despite these chances to turn his life around, Scroggins continued to get into trouble. On September 18, 2019, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a Parole Violation warrant for his arrest then approximately two months later, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Evading Arrest/Detention warrant on November 22, 2019.

On June 2, 2021, the Tyler Police Department issued a Capital Murder warrant for Scroggins’ arrest in connection to a shooting committed during a robbery on May 13, 2021 that resulted in the death of a Tyler man. In addition to the reward of up to $7,500 offered by Texas Crime Stoppers, Smith County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000.

Scroggins is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall with tattoos on his upper left and right arms and he is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information or tips that can help bring him in, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page or through the DPS Mobile App.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

