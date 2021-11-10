Harrison County Texas Sex Offender Caught Day He’s Added To Most Wanted List

Get our free mobile app

It's probably one of the quickest arrests of a suspect on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in quite a while. Now residents of Harleton, Harrison County and Wichita Falls, Texas can breathe a sigh of relief.

Billy Ray Dake of Harleton, in Harrison County, was placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list by the Texas Department of Public Safety on November 1st. His name did not remain on that list long because he was arrested the same exact day by authorities in Wichita Falls, Texas.

By no account was this his first brush with law enforcement. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation on May 17, 2021. Following that warrant, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office issued another warrant on August 27, 2021, because he failed to register as a sex offender.

According to Texas DPS, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault for an incident involving a 5-year-old boy in 1992 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. In 2011 he failed to register as a sex offender and received five more years and then again in 2018, he received another eight-year sentence for the same reason and was released on parole in 2019.

There had been a reward of up to $5,000 for Billy Dake's arrest. Thankfully law enforcement was able to track him down and get him behind bars once again. Now if only law enforcement could catch the same break and catch the other nine on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, that would be awesome.

