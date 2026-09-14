A Texas family is suing a Fort Worth daycare after alleging their 4-year-old son was encouraged to fight another child while in the facility's care. The lawsuit comes after the family says surveillance video showed a former employee allegedly encouraging the incident, raising serious questions about what happened inside the daycare.

According to WFAA, the Harris family had enrolled their 4-year-old son to Arka Montessori Academy of Risinger daycare in Fort Worth. On April 27, the mother, Heather Harris decided to stop by the daycare facility.

She said that from the crying and look on his face that something had happened. At that point she decided that she needed to see the cameras for herself.

What the Family Says Surveillance Video Shows

The family’s attorney shared surveillance video that he says shows an adult woman, described as a former employee, allegedly instigating a fight involving the 4-year-old. Immediately after seeing the video Heather called her husband Richard.

The Harrises say they trusted the daycare to care for their son and were shocked by what they said happened. The couple says they believed they had done their homework before choosing the daycare.

READ MORE: East Texas Daycare Worker Gets 10 Years

Family Files Lawsuit Against Daycare

The family's attorney has filed a lawsuit alleging that a teacher encouraged her own son to continue attacking the 4-year-old. The lawsuit also alleges that the teacher shook the child before physically causing him to fall.

The Button Law Firm is representing the Harris family in the case. The Texas personal injury firm represents people and families in cases involving serious injuries, wrongful death and other alleged harm caused by negligence. The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

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Daycare's State Inspection History

Online state records show the daycare had no deficiencies during an August 20, 2026, inspection. However, state records also show 21 deficiencies at the facility since January 2024, including deficiencies involving health and safety risks for children. The inspection history provides additional information for parents researching the facility, but individual deficiencies can vary in nature and severity.

Parents considering a daycare can review state inspection information before making a decision. The Texas Health and Human Services website provides parents with information about licensed childcare facilities, including inspection records and deficiencies. For the Harris family, the lawsuit now puts the allegations involving their son before the court as they seek answers about what happened while he was at the Fort Worth daycare.

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