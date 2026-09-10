Police Investigate Disturbing Incident at Austin Burger Restaurant

Police Investigate Disturbing Incident at Austin Burger Restaurant

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Police in Austin, Texas are investigating an alleged incident of 'indecent exposure' at a local restaurant. According to KXAN, on Sept. 6, a social media post circulated online that appeared to show photos of an employee at the Austin-based Buddy’s Burger location ejaculating into food and exposing himself with a co-worker nearby.

Buddy’s Burger Says Employee Was Fired

Buddy’s Burger responded quickly to the post on Reddit, writing it fired the employee mid-shift on Sept. 1, following another employee complaining of indecent exposure.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate, disrespectful, or harmful behavior toward our employees or members of our community,” said the restaurant.

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Austin Police Investigating Alleged Incident

An APD spokesperson confirmed it’s investigating the situation.

KXAN also contacted Austin Public Health, which handles food safety inspections. A spokesperson for the department said APH’s Health Environmental Services Division was notified of this incident and is investigating. “Anyone with concerns about a food establishment may call the City of Austin at 512-974-2000,” they added.

On the Austin Public Health website, it states establishments are responsible for ensuring workers undergo a food handler training course at the “proper intervals and are required to maintain a record of the training for each employee at the establishment.” It’s unclear if the fired employee completed such a course.

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What Austin Inspection Records Show

Data from the City of Austin shows Buddy’s Burger has received routine inspections since 2024. With a score of 100 representing a perfect inspection, Buddy’s at 9001 Cameron Rd, Austin, has received a 90 or higher in the last 2 years.

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