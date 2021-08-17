Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be out of the public eye for awhile. Tuesday afternoon, August 17th, his staff announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Governor Abbott's positive COVID-19 test was announced:

Governor Greg Abbott today (Tuesday) tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.

The Texas Legislature is currently in the midst of a second special session called earlier this month by the governor.

If, at some point, Governor Abbott is unable to perform the duties of his office, it would fall to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to lead the state.

On Tuesday, August 17th, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 20,123 new cases of COVID-19 across Texas, along with 96 additional deaths.

