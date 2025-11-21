As we enter 2026 here in Texas, several new laws will go into effect. With new technology, most notably AI, continuing to see major advancements, two new laws will hope to help regulate it. Additionally, new laws regulating the ownership of Texas land by foreign entities, and a big change for public schools.

First up, Technology and AI. As the world begins to grapple with artificial intelligence and continues dealing with children and social media, new laws in Texas will go into effect that hope to help regulate these things.

New Texas Laws Coming in 2026

App Store Accountability Act (ASAA): App stores must verify user ages, link minor accounts to a parent, and get parental consent for downloads and purchases. Developers must also provide age ratings and honor consent signals. Texas Responsible AI Governance Act (TRAIGA 2.0): This establishes a regulatory framework for AI, including oversight, ethical standards, and prohibitions against discriminatory AI practices by employers. It also includes an AI "Regulatory Sandbox Program." Deepfakes: New laws target the misuse of AI for deepfakes. Senate Bill 441 focuses on nonconsensual intimate visual materials. House Bill 783 makes it a civil liability to impersonate someone using AI without consent. House Bill 581 requires websites with tools for creating "artificial sexual material harmful to minors" to use age verification methods.

Next up, new laws regarding employment and labor in the Lone Star State.

Unemployment Compensation: The definition of "last work" for unemployment compensation purposes will change. DEI Policies: While many DEI policies were banned in 2025, the January 1, 2026, date may affect certain aspects of their implementation in K-12 and higher education settings.

Beginning in the New Year, we will also see new laws concerning foreign ownership of Texas land and a change in public classrooms.

Foreign Ownership of Land: Senate Bill 17 bans governments and citizens of China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran from owning land and property in Texas.

If you'd like to read more on these new laws that will go into effect on January 1, 2026, you can refer to the Legislative Reference Library.

