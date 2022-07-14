Texas HBCU Wiley College Announces Return Of Marching Band After Nearly 50 Years

When you think of "Historically Black Colleges And Universities" a lot of things come to mind but one of the first is that most HBCU are known for their marching bands. When you mention schools like Grambling, Southern, Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman and Texas Southern, you immediately think of their "kick-ass" marching bands. Back in the day, Marshall's Wiley College had one of the most respected bands in the country but they disappeared for awhile. Now they are getting ready for a revival!

According To A Post On Their Facebook Page, The Wiley College Band Will Be Back This Year!

Wiley College's marching band has been inactive since the 1970's and the school has begun actively recruiting musicians to join the school's band. The school went on to add that the prime objectives of the Wiley College Band are to enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture.

While Wiley Didn't Have A Band, Their Acapella Choir Has Been Delivering Viral Musical Moments

The music has never stopped at Wiley despite them not having a band. Their Acapella Choir is world renown having performed overseas and at many special events. Its going to be awesome to see what kind of music they can make with the marching band!

The band is being led by Emmanuel Scales, Department Chair of Music Education and Director of Music Ensembles.

According to KLTV, Scales said his ultimate goal is to have 125 students in the marching band and said the response has been great so far. The school is also offering band scholarships. If you would like to audition for the scholarship, you can email Emmanuel Scales at Band@WileyC.Edu.

