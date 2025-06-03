(KNUE-FM) According to those in the know, many people may not be able to afford to live in one of our beautiful Texas Hill Country towns by the end of this year.

This is disconcerting for some of us--at least for me.

A Personal Note: Why This Hits Close to Home

I was born in a city that is Texas Hill Country-adjacent. Even though my home is in East Texas, since I've lived here for so many years, I have always dreamed of having a little place somewhere in the Hill Country to visit and perhaps rent out when I'm not staying there. It's like a second home to me.

I was taken aback when I ran across this story shared by MySanAntonio.com. If I'm honest, I'm not surprised. As you and I both know by now, so many people are flooding into Texas from other places. One of the popular areas they're moving to? The Texas Hill Country. I understand why—it's beautiful.

longhorn in bluebonnets

Boerne Housing Prices Are Surging: What the Data Shows

According to a recent report, which Texas Hill Country town may become 'unaffordable' by the end of 2025?

According to MySA.com, a report by GoBankingRates.com announced that the beautiful town of Boerne, Texas, may be out of reach for many people.

If you're unfamiliar with Boerne, pronounced burn-ee, it's located in Kendall County and about 30 miles northwest of San Antonio on Interstate 10.

The average home value in Boerne increased from $400,000 in 2020 to almost $560,000 four years later, which is "beyond the typical middle-class budget," reports MySA.com.

If you're in Tyler like me, Boerne is just over five hours away by car—about 350 miles southwest of Tyler. It's close enough for a weekend getaway if it remains affordable.

Boerne Isn’t Alone: Rising Real Estate Costs Across the Hill Country

Although Boerne was the only city listed in this report, other reports show that the Texas Hill Country is becoming increasingly pricey. New Braunfels, Texas, seems to be one of the cities that is becoming more expensive every day.

So if, like me, you've ever dreamed of having a little spot in the Texas Hill Country, you may want to make that dream a reality sooner rather than later.

