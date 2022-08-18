Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas.

I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.

And so, after spending several years taking road trips though there with my family, especially during wildflower season, the Texas Hill Country holds a special place in my heart.

There are many things Texans love about this area. Obviously, the bluebonnets and other wildflowers on display in late March and early April are a biggie. Many also love the food, the landscape generally, and even the styles of homes they tend to build in that area. It's like a different flavor of the Texas we know and love.

But this home offers a truly unique style that looks like it could've existed in another time and place entirely. And why is that? Once you see the photos, you'll see why. Honestly, I see elements from the Renaissance, the Middle Ages, Early Americana, and more. Frankly, I have a bit of "cultural whiplash," but it's fascinating to look upon.

Offering over 4,000 sq ft, this home offers not only a place for you and your family to live in New Braunfels, Texas--but perhaps even an income opportunity.

This home offers separate living quarters, dramatic high ceilings, an open floor plan, and stained concrete floors inside. And on the outside? You'll enjoy lots of space, a huge barn, and a large workshop. And um...is that a secret elevator? Sure is...um, WOW.

This home has many different themes and decorative elements in it and has been utilized for weddings on the weekends.

OK, let's take a look at this place. And I'll put a link to the listing below if you're interested in checking out more details:

Here's the link for more info.

