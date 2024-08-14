This Gorgeous Texas Hill Country Town May Be ‘Unaffordable’ by 2025, Shows Report

According to those in the know, one of our beautiful Texas Hill Country towns may be out of reach for many people as soon as the end of 2025.

This is disconcerting for some of us--at least for me. I was born in a city that is Texas Hill Country-adjacent. Even though my home is in East Texas since I've lived here for so many years, I have always dreamed of having a little place somewhere in the Hill Country to visit and perhaps rent out when I wasn't staying there. It's like a second home to me.

When I ran across this story shared by MySanAntonio.com, I was taken aback. I guess I am not terribly surprised if I'm honest. As you and I both know by now, so many people are flooding into Texas from other places. One of the popular areas they're moving to? The Texas Hill Country. I understand why--it's beautiful.

Which Texas Hill Country town may become 'unaffordable' by 2025 according to a recent report?

According to MySA.com, a report done by GoBankingRates.com announced the beautiful town of Boerne, Texas may be out of reach for many people.

If you're not familiar with Boerne, pronounced burn-ee, it's located in Kendall County and is about '30 miles northwest of San Antonio on Interstate 10, the average home value in Boerne increased from $400,000 in 2020 to almost $560,000 four years later, which is "beyond the typical middle-class budget,' reports MySA.com.

Although Boerne was the only city listed on this particular report, we know from other reports that the Texas Hill Country as a whole is becoming ever more pricey. New Braunfels, Texas is also one of the cities becoming more expensive every day, it seems.

So if, like me, you've ever dreamed of having a little spot in the Texas Hill Country, you may want to make that dream a reality sooner rather than later.

