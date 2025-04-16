Texas House Passes New Bill For Permanent Daylight Saving Time

No matter which side of the aisle you lean, or are fully engrossed by, there is one thing that nearly every single Texan can agree upon -- time changing twice a year is stupid, pointless, and an unnecessary disturbance to our lives.

It's much more than just a minor inconvenience, too. Psychology Today reports, "For many people, doing so causes nothing but stress and aggravation. According to a University of Chicago poll, 75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year."

The Bill Proposing Permanent Daylight Saving Passes in Texas House

Lawmakers here in Texas have repeatedly attempted to get rid of daylight saving time. Two years ago, in April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to permanently stay on daylight saving time, but the Senate never voted on it.

It's being reported today that once again, the Texas House has approved year-round Daylight Saving Time.

Today, according to KSST, "Texas House Bill 1393 (HB 1393), which proposes observing daylight saving time year-round, has passed the Texas House of Representatives. The bill was placed on the General State Calendar on April 15, 2025, and subsequently passed the House on April 16, 2025."

But we're not done time-hopping just yet. For the bill to take effect, it still must pass the Texas Senate and be signed by Governor Abbott. And that's still not all.

To have it implemented will still be up to federal legislation, as under current federal law, "states may opt to observe standard time year-round but cannot adopt daylight saving time year-round without congressional approval."

So, even after completing those steps, we'd still need to approval of the United States Congress for it to be implemented.