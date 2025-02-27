It seems like a few times per month we hear about big drug busts taking place at the Texas/Mexico border. Drug smugglers are caught, but that doesn’t stop drug traffickers from trying again and again.

In fact, recently we told you about 108 pounds of cocaine hidden in a fuel tank that was discovered. But there is another large drug bust to tell you about.

We are hearing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that there are two more huge drug busts to tell you about.

$930k in Cocaine Found in Jalapenos and Cucumbers?

Border patrol agents were working at the Pharr International Bridge and discovered $930,400 worth of cocaine in a shipment of jalapenos and cucumbers.

Officers found 28 total packages weighing 70.28 pounds.

$2.7 Million in Cocaine Discovered on a Passenger Bus

The other ever bigger drug bust look place at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

This time border protection agents discovered the drugs after a canine team was used for inspection. With over $2.7 million in cocaine being seized.

There was also $22,051 seized from the driver and passengers as it was deemed to be proceeds of illicit activity.

The Battle Against Drugs Happens Daily

It’s the sad reality that is taking place every day, there are criminals that are manufacturing and distributing drugs and using Texas to keep their operation going.

But we sure appreciate all the the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol along with law enforcement are doing to shut down the drug activity in Texas and not allow it into our country.

