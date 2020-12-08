Texas ICU Nurse Who Worked 15-Hour COVID-19 Shifts Rewarded With New Car

If I could do something as awesome as this for every front line healthcare worker in the U.S., I would! Seriously, sign me up. This year has...sucked, for a lack of better words. These people have been risking their lives day in and day out since the beginning of this year fighting the battle with COVID-19. Now, we're going BIG with how we're saying thank you.

This year Mazda turned 100, marking a century of serving customers, overcoming challenges, and strengthening communities in the process. Thanks to Mazda and the Mazda Heroes Program, healthcare workers from coast to coast are being recognized for their hard work.

Houston ICU nurse Christie Purviance has been working 15-hour shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic at Memorial Hermann in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Chronicle, after hearing about the Mazda Heroes Program, Christie's sister nominated her for the award.

Cindy Watkins shares just how important Christie is in a video highlighting her service. Cindy, who's husband was a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator and under Christie's care, considers the nurse her family's guardian angel.

"He was as close to death as you could possibly get," Cindy said of her husband. "It got so bad that our caseworker's advice on how to help him was to pray."

Cindy's husband Maurice did win his battle with COVID-19 and he, alongside Cindy, was able to meet Christie and thank her for her courageous efforts.

"People like yourself is what makes this world go round," Maurice told Christie. "Thank you so much for saving my life."

Christie was then told that she was one of 50 selfless individuals chosen by Mazda to be recognized as a hero and receive a 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata.

This story is incredible and will have you in tears. Christie and the countless others who serve during this difficult time more than deserve this. I hope communities here in East Texas and across the country continue to support and recognize them.

I'd love for you to watch this story play out - so grab your loved one and hold them close. This one is for you, Christie.