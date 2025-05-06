If you had to guess the city with the busiest airport in the world, which would you pick? Atlanta is famously busy, maybe New York or Los Angeles? Well, it's Atlanta. But, Texas is now home to the THIRD busiest airport on the planet.

If you've traveled out of Dallas-Fort Worth lately, it'll come as no surprise that is officially a top three most busy airport, last year nearly 90 million people made their way through its corridors.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) hit nearly 90 million passengers last year, making it the third busiest airport on Earth. Only Atlanta and Dubai saw more travelers. DFW also grew 9% from 2023, climbing past its pre-pandemic numbers.

Thanks to its location, between Dallas and Fort Worth, is a major reason for its busyness. Dallas has long been the third largest city in The Lone Star State, but just this year Fort Worth leapfrogged Austin and is now the fourth largest.

Texas Is Now Home To World's Third Most Busy Airport

DFW International Airport is massive, at over 17,000 acres. That's larger than Manhattan. With it being American Airlines’ main hub, there are now more than 900 departures to over 250 destinations, including 60 international cities every single day.

And DFW is chomping at the bit for more growth. There's already a $4 billion improvement plan that includes new terminals, better roads, and a greener footprint.

Don't get too comfy up there, Atlanta and Dubai! Dallas, TX is coming for ya.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is the primary international airport serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and the North Texas region, in the U.S. state of Texas.

