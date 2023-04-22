These Seven Texas Lakes are Infested With Snakes

Somebody call Samuel L. Jackson and tell him I have the treatment for a sequel to "Snakes On A Plane" called "Snakes On The Lakes".

If you're planning to take your boat out soon or just plan on hanging out at the lake, you definitely need to know which lakes contain something you don't to mess with. Snakes....LOTS of them. Texas has more snake species than any other American state with more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Many Reside In Texas Lakes...

With so many different breeds of snakes, chances are high you will see a snake near a lake depending where you are in Texas. According to A-Z Wildlife, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.

Know Before You Go

Before we get into the list of lakes, here's a couple of things you need to know about visiting one of these "snake infested" lakes so you can stay safe:

Check With Authorities Before You Swim

If you Spot A Snake, Don't Get Close

Stick To Clear Paths After Sundown

These rules generally apply to any and all snakes whether you come across one at a lake or just while walking so please be careful and be EXTRA careful if you find yourself around one of these 7 lakes packed with snakes in Texas.

