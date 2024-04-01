This is a much more heated topic than I ever thought as there are lots of people that love to ride motorcycles in Texas, although lane splitting also has to do with people on bicycles as well. So, what exactly is lane splitting and is it illegal in the state of Texas?

Lane Splitting also known as “white lining” occurs when a motorcycle or bicycle rider is maneuvering back and forth between two or more lanes of traffic. It’s typical for this to take place where white lines are painted on the road, however it can happen on any road where travelers are trying to get through traffic quicker.

What is the Law in Texas Pertaining to Lane Splitting?

To make things as simple as possible, lane splitting is illegal in the state of Texas. Supporters of lane splitting say that it can enhance traffic flow improving traffic conditions for everyone. Opponents say that lane splitting can be dangerous and can often lead to road rage incidents.

Here is the Exact Transportation Code for Texas Describing Lane Splitting

If you want to know exactly what the law says, here you go.

Transp. Code Section 545.060

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

(a)

An operator on a roadway divided into two or more clearly marked lanes for traffic:

(1)

shall drive as nearly as practical entirely within a single lane; and

(2)

may not move from the lane unless that movement can be made safely.

(b)

If a roadway is divided into three lanes and provides for two-way movement of traffic, an operator on the roadway may not drive in the center lane except:

(1)

if passing another vehicle and the center lane is clear of traffic within a safe distance;

(2)

in preparing to make a left turn; or

(3)

where the center lane is designated by an official traffic-control device for movement in the direction in which the operator is moving.

(c)

Without regard to the center of the roadway, an official traffic-control device may be erected directing slow-moving traffic to use a designated lane or designating lanes to be used by traffic moving in a particular direction.

(d)

Official traffic-control devices prohibiting the changing of lanes on sections of roadway may be installed.

