(Longview, Texas) - Smoking is a nasty and expensive habit. I can say that because I used to be a smoker. That's not to say that I didn't enjoy it because I did. But I'm so glad that I gave it up seven years ago.

There are tons of people who still smoke cigarettes in East Texas. That's fine if you do. What bugs me is when I see children in the car with someone who smokes. It's bad enough for an adult to smoke but it's much worse for a young child to be exposed to it.

Texas Law and Smoking With Kids Now in the Vehicle

I quit smoking about seven years ago. It was one of the best decisions of my life both for my health and for my wallet. Granted, I still have the urge to pick up a cigarette every day. As quickly as that urge pops up, it goes away.

No, I did not pick up vaping as a substitute. That's just trading one bad and expensive habit for another. Yes, I did gain some weight. No, I'm not one of those people who fake coughs when someone is smoking close to me.

I Didn't Smoke with a Kid in the Car

But even when I did smoke, I did not light up when there was a kid in the car. That's not right to subject them to that. There are nine states that took up that cause and passed legislation to make it a fineable offense if caught smoking with a minor in the vehicle with you.

Arkansas

California

Louisiana

Illinois

Maine

Oregon

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Wait. Texas isn't on the list? Nope.

That's not to say that the Texas Legislature hasn't tried. In 2015, HB 461 was presented but never passed. It would have called for a fine of up to $500 for anyone caught smoking in their vehicle with a child who needed to be in a child safety seat.

No matter if its a law in Texas or not, if you're a smoker and have kids, don't smoke in the car with them. You know how dangerous smoking is so don't pass that on to your little ones. Wait till you get home and can enjoy one on the back porch.

