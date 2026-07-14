A man has now pled guilty in East Texas for taking part in a LEGO theft ring that cost retailers over $400,000. According to KETK, Ladarion Anderson pled guilty in a LEGO theft ring that targeted Walmart and Target stores specifically across the state of Texas.

Last week Anderson pled guilty in Smith County to engaging in organized criminal activity. He has been ordered to pay back $12,000 in restitution to Target and $71,000 to Walmart. Anderson was arrested in July 2025 after investigators linked him to a coordinated scheme that used altered receipts to steal high-value LEGO sets.

How the LEGO Theft Scheme Worked

Anderson and co-defendant Brian Fleming were captured on surveillance entering Walmart stores and going directly toward the LEGOs. The pair would purchase a handful of inexpensive items; most times those items cost under $1, then they would leave the store.

The pair would then alter the receipt to make it appear as though the cheap items were actually LEGO sets, including showing the correct pricing.

Two other co-conspirators, including Erica Johnson and Semetic Danielle Baker, would enter the store moments later with the doctored receipt.

The co-conspirators would pick out the same number of items that Fleming or Anderson would purchase and eventually walk past all points of sale without purchasing any items. If stopped, they would present the altered receipt showing the LEGO sets as legitimate purchases.

READ MORE: Five Arrested in Massive Texas Diesel Theft Scheme

Stores Targeted Across Texas

Authorities say the group hit Walmart and Target stores across Texas including locations in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Tyler, Longview, and Ennis.

It's believed that Fleming and Anderson, along with co-conspirators have stolen more than $400,000 in merchandise.

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Sentences and Pending Cases

Fleming has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity in Smith County.

Other co-conspirators still awaiting court dates include:

Shane Joel Gentry – He is expected in a Smith County court on July 23 for a pretrial for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Semetric Baker – She is expected to appear in a Smith County court on July 23 for pretrial for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Erica Johnson – She is expected to appear in a Smith County court for pretrial on July 30 for engaging in organized criminal activity.

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