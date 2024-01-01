The Biggest Lottery Wins in Texas That Went Unclaimed!

Everyone who plays the lottery in the state of Texas has to be a little bit of a dreamer, including myself. While I don’t play often when the jackpot gets to a huge amount, I am more likely to spend a few dollars and pick up a ticket. We are all well aware that when we purchase that ticket the odds aren’t very good that we actually win, but as you know you can’t win if you don’t play.

Well in some cases here in the state of Texas there are people that actually win the lottery and they were owed the millions of dollars, but the problem is that they don’t know about it. According to MySanAntonio, there has been over $330 million dollar's worth of lottery winnings that have been unclaimed since 2007.

How Long Do You Have to Claim Your Texas Lottery Jackpot?

If you’re one of the lucky few that actually win a huge jackpot obviously there are some things that you’re going to want to do, like surround yourself with smart people that way you don’t end up losing all that money in a short period of time. But one thing to remember is that lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize before their ticket becomes invalid.

Let’s Look at the Biggest Lottery Tickets Left Unclaimed in Texas

Here is a look at the places and big wins that took place while people were playing the lottery in Texas, but unfortunately the people with the winning ticket never took the time to claim their prize.

Biggest Unclaimed Winning Lottery Tickets in Texas Here is a look at winning lottery tickets in the state of Texas that were never claimed by their owner to get the money. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins