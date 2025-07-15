Dogs hate mail carriers... or so we thought. Look, I know firsthand the pitfalls of delivering to homes and the dangers of homeowners' dogs -- I used to be a paper boy, and I was bitten three times just trying to do my job.

But, after this story, I think we can now throw that adage right out the window. According to CBS News, one Texas mailman has adopted a dog from his former route, and the touching twist was that he did it after the dog's Vietnam Veteran owner passed away.

Texas Mailman Adopted A Vietnam Veteran's Beloved Dog

This touching story begins three years ago when Ian Burke first met the friendly dog while delivering mail in Denton, TX.

Burke recounted the story about the dog, Floyd, a German Shepherd and Border Collie mix, who introduced himself to him. But after a couple of years of getting to know Pretty Boy Floyd and his owner, Burke's route changed.

It was about a year later when he heard the news of Floyd's owner passing away, and when he came across the description of a dog matching Floyd that had been taken to the animal shelter, he knew what he had to do.

When Floyd's owner passed away, he found himself waiting at the shelter for a new home. Ian, the long-time mail carrier for Floyd and his owner, has known Floyd since he was a puppy. As soon as Ian heard about Floyd's situation, he rushed to the shelter and adopted him. Now Floyd has a new home with a familiar friend who truly cares

The day that Floyd was officially put up for adoption, Burke was waiting at the front door for the shelter to open so he could adopt him.

What a great story.

