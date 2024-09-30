Some of the Best Places to Make-Out are in Texas

It’s something you see young couples in Texas doing all the time, a little smooching. Kissing is one of those things that have been going on for centuries to show affection to your loved ones. Now, if you’re taking things a step further and you’re making out with someone, that is way more intimate and should be something special between you and the person you’re sharing those kisses with. But there was recently a list made of the best places in the country to make out and Texas had multiple locations on the list.

Making out with your spouse can be “gross” to other people, but it’s a wonderful way to show your partner that you care, and you enjoy their company. I’ve been married for over 11 years now and I will admit that Savannah and I used to make out a lot more than we do now. It’s just one of those things that doesn't happen as much after you’ve been in the relationship for a long period of time. But it can still be fun to spice things up a bit, don’t forget to lay some smooches on your better half, especially when they’re not expecting them.

Canva Canva loading...

Texas Has Great Places to Make Out

Texas is a big, beautiful place, with lots of dirt roads perfect for a quick make out session. But according to Dating News there are some specific locations in Texas that are some of the best make-out spots in the United States.

The 2 Best Make Out Spots in Texas

The first locations coming in at #104 on the list was the Willow City Loop in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The top make-out location in Texas is River Road in New Braunfels coming in at #74 on the list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Texas Texas is a vast state with many wonders to see. Here are some of the most beautiful places you can visit in the Lone Star State