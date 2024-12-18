After a deadly shooting rampage in 2020 one former Tyler, Texas man now has to deal with the sentence just handed down of spending the next 100 years in prison.

How Did a Man From Tyler, TX Get Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison

According to KLAS, the horrible events took place in November of 2020 in Nevada where former Tyler resident Christopher McDonnell, his brother Shawn McDonnell, and Shawn’s wife at the time, Kayleigh Lewis all began this crime spree.

The trio shot and killed 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a convenience store in Henderson, Nevada. The shooting continued as they traveled to Arizona with random gunfire that wounded several people.

The Crime Spree That Began in Nevada Made it to Arizona

The criminals continued the gunfire in Arizona including shooting at a police officer. All three suspects were apprehended after the vehicle they were in lost control and rolled.

At the time of the suspect vehicle losing control, Arizona Department of Public Safety attempted to take all three into custody. Shawn McDonnell did not comply with trooper's orders and was wounded by troopers wielding assault-style rifles.

McDonnell Pleaded Guilty to More Than 20 Felonies

Christopher McDonnell pleaded guilty to murder and over 20 other felonies in October of 2024.

Clark County District Judge, Tierra Jones handed down the sentencing of a minimum of 100 years in prison, and he would be eligible for parole in 2120.

Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are both awaiting trial for their roles in the crime spree.

