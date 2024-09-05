One Texas Man Is Now King Of His Castle After Building His Own

Do you consider yourself the king or queen of your own home? It seems to me that every Texan is a king or queen in their own right. But Mike Newman took it one step further by building his own castle and crowning himself king.

In his early 20s, Newman began dreaming of living in his own castle while touring Europe. But it began to be less of a dream and his reality in 1998 after he broke ground on his castle in Bellville, TX in 1998.

“In the beginning…people thought I was crazy,” Mike revealed in an interview with Texas Live Magazine. Ten years later, Mike could truly say that he is king of his own castle. “It makes people happy. They leave with restored faith that they can do anything.”

Newman's castle is massive, it has a moat, and yes, a 3,000-pound working drawbridge with an accompanying portcullis. As you tour the site, you’ll also see a chapel, five round corner turrets, a courtyard, and a central keep. And like any respectable castle, it also has a perimeter wall encompassing the castle.

It's Open For Tours.

Newman's castle is open for tours six days a week and for special events. Reservations are required to visit the castle. Newman is also a local baker in Bellville. The bakery where he works has been serving the community for over 33 years. In addition to baked goods, they offer breakfast, lunch, and hot soup.

If you'd like to take a tour of the castle, your trip will begin with a check-in at the bakery before 10:30 a.m. It’s located at 504 E. Main St. in Bellville.

