Texas Man Drinks First Espresso, Now He’s a Poet & Smells Sounds

I'm a big fan of caffeine. Most Americans are. My first experience with the intoxicating stimulant was while working two jobs and going to college, does anyone remember NoDoz?

At the time I was sleep-deprived but I still clearly recall popping a couple of those beautiful pills, my only goal was to make it through work.

Thirty minutes after downing a couple my whole life was laid out in front of me, I was barely 18, but I knew what I needed to do. I may or may not even have figured out how to solve world hunger. It was amazing. Then I got used to it.

For most of my 20s and into my 30s my favorite method of delivery: was energy drinks. Then as I got a little older I decided to give coffee a go.

Texas Man Drinks First Espresso

I still go back and forth between sugar-free Red Bull and coffee, but it's always exciting to get an unexpected jolt from a surprising delivery system. Like if I grab a Monster after months without one, the caffeine hits harder.

This seems like what might be happening for my new favorite creative writer Chris Jones, who took to the Rants Raves and Recommendations Facebook page after downing his first 7-Eleven espresso.

Here's part of his experience:

Tired of burning through my afternoon Keurig stash in the morning, I decided to try espresso for the very first time. Me, being an overachiever, decided that my normal extra large was the right way to go. I do not regret this choice.

While this stuff tastes like a liquified version of the coffee grounds you might find at the bottom of the pot when you have erred in your personal coffee making, there is SO MUCH CAFFEINE. I can smell sounds now. Did you know that the word claim smells like Cool Ranch Doritos? Were you aware that the sound of a door opening smells like vanilla? And the sound of keys on a keyboard smells JUST LIKE freshly cut grass.

Also, I’m 99% sure that I can bench press a small house now. - Chris Jones

Same, Chris. Same. You know Mr. Jones' experience has got me thinking; I wonder if they sell NoDoz at this 7-Eleven? Might have to check on that, after all this time without it coursing through my veins, I just might remember how to solve world hunger.

That'd be good.