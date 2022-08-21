Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Have you ever wanted to see all 50 states?

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.

Austin, TX resident Peter McConville has always dreamed of visiting all 50 states.

KXAN YouTube KXAN YouTube loading...

So he and two of his friends Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah decided to make the trip but they wanted to do it in a different way, they wanted to see how FAST they could hit all 50 states. So they went for it and broke a record in the process.

Get our free mobile app

The Trio Started in Vermont taking turns driving.

According to KXAN, beginning in Vermont, the trio made their way through the continental U.S. before ditching their rental vehicle and flying from Washington to Alaska, concluding their trip in Hawaii.

In total, they traveled more than 7,200 miles, spending roughly $12,000 on airfare, gas, food and other resources and 120 hours in a car.

PeterMc YouTube PeterMc YouTube loading...

They completed the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes which is a new record. The record was previously held by Thomas Cannon and Justin Morris, who had finished the trip in five days, 16 hours and 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, they won't be recognized by Guinness World Records because they discontinued listing speed records to try to deter prospective record breakers from reckless or dangerous driving. Instead, the group’s record is now listed by the All Fifty States Club as the fastest trip anyone has successfully completed to date.

They Documented The Trip On Peter's YouTube Channel

If you have about 40 minutes, you can see how they pull it all off including their "Texas" stop which includes a fascinating marker called "The Northwestern Corner Of Texas". You can catch that part at the 24:35 mark of the video.

Locations to Buy Souvenirs in Kilgore and Across ETX If you want to purchase East Texas souvenirs here are the best places to go.

Look: Airbnb Teepee Glamping at Its Best Don't just stay in a hotel, tap into your adventurous side and sleep in a teepee.