Latest Texas Monthly 50 Best BBQ Joints List Includes Two East Texas Stops

Barbecue is a special food for Texans. Doesn't matter if it's brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausage, barbecue chicken, whatever, if it's pit smoked, we will eat it. East Texas has several great places to get barbecue like Bodacious BBQ, Spring Creek BBQ, Rudy's BBQ, Brisket Love and many others. Our region's barbecue cred has improved with two local stops making Texas Monthly's: The 50 Best BBQ Joints 2021 list.

Every year, Texas monthly sets out to find the best places to get barbecue in Texas. For this year's list, Texas Monthly visited 411 barbecue joints across the state during the Spring and Summer. From there, two food experts used those findings to curate a top 10. Also of note, Texas Monthly did not contact the establishments ahead of their visit and did pay for their own food.

Making it into the top 10 is a big deal for this list but making it into the top 50 is certainly a feat to brag about. Two East Texas barbecue joints made the top 50 list, Mimsy's Craft Barbecue in Crockett and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar B-Q in Tyler. Both restaurants received a very nice write up of their establishment with it's address and phone number included for those who want to visit them based off this list.

Texas Monthly
For any East Texan, making the short drive to visit either place will make the taste buds and stomach very happy.

Four of the top ten in the list will look familiar to those who've been to our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest. Here is Texas Monthly's top 10 of The 50 Best BBQ Joints 2021 list:

  1. Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth
  2. InterSteller BBQ in Austin
  3. Truth Barbecue in Houston
  4. Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin
  5. Leroy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin
  6. Cattleack Barbecue in Dallas
  7. Franklin Barbecue in Austin
  8. Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue in Wolfforth
  9. Snow's BBQ in Lexington
  10. Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth

Now I need to go to Stanley's and pick up a Mother Clucker because all of this barbecue is making me hungry.

