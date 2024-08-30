Texas’ 11th Largest City Now 8th Most Dangerous in U.S.

Not many people would ever associate The Hub City with Detroit MI, but according to one website they are number eight and seven, respectively, when it comes to the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Houston, TX is one of the largest cities in the country. San Antonio, TX and Dallas, TX are both inside the Top 10 most populated cities. But none of these metros were named among the most dangerous in the U.S.

Property.com has Lubbock, TX, sandwiched between Detroit, MI (#7) and Stockton, CA (#9), as the eighth most dangerous in the country.

The website cites The Hub City's high crime rate, and higher rate of violent crimes as the reason. According to the findings, you had a 1 in 90 chance of being the victim of a violent crime in Lubbock in '22.

With a population of 260,993, Lubbock has a crime rate that is 121% higher than the national average. In 2022, Lubbock had 5,263 crimes per 100,000 people, with 2,856 violent crimes. Of those violent crimes, there were 28 murders, 431 robberies, and 2,169 assaults. Overall the chances of becoming the victim of a violent crime were 1 in 90. There were also 13,858 incidents of property crime. The most dangerous neighborhoods in Lubbock were Jackson, Tech Terrace, Chatman Park, Maxey, and Dunbar.

Of course, they didn't mention that the same city gave the world Buddy Holly and is also the place responsible for giving us so many contemporary Texas and Red Dirt acts.

From Wade Bowen to Josh Abbott and Flatland Cavalry to William Clark Green, the city is also among the best in the world at cultivating young musical talent.

Oh, and the city is home to "award-winning wineries and more than 80% of Texas wine grape production. More music venues per capita than any other city in Texas," read more positive here.

