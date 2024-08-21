In Texas everything is bigger, and in this particular case that extends to a high school education. One Central Texas school has been named the most expensive high school in The Lone Star State.

According to BestColleges.com, in Texas "in-state students at a four-year public institution pay an average of $18,710 for tuition, room, and board, while out-of-state students pay $24,890. For private four-year institutions, the average cost of tuition and fees is $36,014."

That's a fraction of what it costs to attend Texas' most expensive high school, San Marcos Academy. At this school they offer everything.

The curriculum at San Marcos Academy is designed to engage and inspire students, preparing them for success in life and in college. The Academy has a diverse population of students from around the world, across the United States, and all over Texas. Since 1907, San Marcos Academy has provided a tradition of excellence in private Christian school education.

The Cost to Attend San Marcos Academy: $53,264.

That may seem steep to many here. In Texas, the income for the middle class ranges from $48,185 to $144,568. According to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median household income was $72,284 in Texas, with the average individual income being 36,538.

A great education can cost a lot of money. And the students and parents seem to love it there, “The people here are like family. The staff are caring and help us make decisions the same as a parent might. I hope others can experience the amount of joy I have had at San Marcos Academy." from the San Marcos Academy website.

Read more about the Most Expensive High School in Texas.

Texas’ Top 10 Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums in '23 There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns.