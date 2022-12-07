Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!

This stunning Mediterranean-style home is located in the Volk Estates enclave in Dallas and is nearly 24,000 square feet of luxury. The luxury exudes the moment you arrive in the driveway thanks to the manicured lawn that appears to be free of trees that show off the grandeur of this place.

This extravagant home just took a hit with a huge price reduction.

The Dallas estate at 6915 Baltimore Drive in the University Park area of Dallas has just been reduced by $7 million. If you couldn't afford to pull your resources together for the original $42 million price tag, you might be in luck now thanks to the new $35,999,000 price tag on this place.

What will nearly $36 Million get you?

Exotic stones, tiles and textiles from around the globe are among the finishes in this home. There is Bulgarian limestone in the entryway, Azul Macaubus blue-hued quartzite in the kitchen, African mahogany lining the walls, a Colorado river rock fireplace and many other imported materials that have been customized for this home.

What's included in the 24,000 sq. ft?

With your investment, you get a 6 bedroom, 11 bathrooms (8 full and 3 half), wine room, theater, yoga room, spa and sauna, and safe room with multiple living and dining areas. There's an elevator included in this home in case you didn't want to use one of the many grandeur staircases that are scattered around the house. There's also a pool out back and a massive ten-bay garage to hold your car collection.

This home sits on a little less than two acres right in the heart of north Dallas and has plenty of room for you to host an extremely fancy cotillion.

