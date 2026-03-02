(KNUE-FM) While the temperatures are cold in Texas now; it will only be a few months until we have the heat and humidity covering us like a blanket. That might mean staying inside and hugging your air conditioner and doing everything possible to not leave the cooler temps indoors.

Why Lake Pollution Matters in Texas Summers

Although most of us know to expect the heat and we still like to enjoy being outdoors so we look for a body of water to jump in so we can cool off. But we should probably know which lakes are the most polluted so we can choose a clean body of water for us to enjoy with our family.

How TCEQ Tracks Water Pollution Across Texas

Most of us don’t research lake cleanliness, but one Texas agency does.

It’s the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). They provide comprehensive data and reports to make sure we know what is floating around in the water near us.

The Texas Lakes With the Highest Pollution Levels

Before you decide where you want to cool off in the water, let’s take a look at which lakes in Texas are known to be the most polluted.

Some of the Most Polluted Lakes in Texas Here’s a list of some of the most polluted lakes in Texas, highlighting various environmental concerns: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

If you’re ever questioning whether a lake or body of water is safe for you and your family to enter, you should always stay out. Never jeopardize the safety and security of your family, it’s just not worth it.

Have fun and be safe as you enjoy all the beautiful lakes that Texas has to offer.