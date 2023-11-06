She is without a doubt one of the most well-known prisoners currently incarcerated in the state of Texas. I’m sure you remember the name Yolanda Saldivar, she is the woman who was convicted of the murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995. Yolanda is currently being held at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas but it might not be for that much longer as she will soon be eligible for parole.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Yolanda Saldivar will be eligible for parole on March 30, 2025. While that might seem like a long time, we are talking about less than a year and a half from right now. But remember, just because a criminal is eligible for parole that doesn’t guarantee their release from prison. That decision is made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

How Was Selena Killed By Yolanda Saldivar?

According to News 4, On March 31st, 1995, Selena met up with Yolanda at the Days Inn in Corpus Christi to retrieve some documents from the former president of her fan club. Yolanda turned over the documents and as Selena was leaving the room she was shot. Selena was able to run to the hotel lobby and identify Yolanda as the shooter before she passed away.

Almost 30 Years Behind Bars

Like so many other people it will be interesting to see if Yolanda can convince the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles that she has learned from her mistake and will be granted parole. We all know that life has changed a lot in the past 30 years, so it’s going to be difficult for her to adapt back into civilian life.

Do you think that Yolanda Saldivar deserves to be paroled, or should she spend the rest of her life in prison? Visit the comment section and let us know your thoughts.

