Texas NBA Legend Spud Webb & DJ Kool Coming To Hawkins, TX For Jarvis Fest

Its about that time once again for the annual big event in Hawkins, Texas as one of our local HBCU's, Jarvis Christian University get ready for Jarvis Fest 2022!

Jarvis Christian University will be hosting Jarvis Fest 2022 on the campus in Hawkins, Texas for a big week of events October 10-16. The purpose of Jarvis Fest is to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund and to celebrate the crowning of Mr. and Miss Jarvis Christian University.

Jarvis Fest Features An Entire Week Of Events On Campus

JCU JCU loading...

There's an entire week of events including Sip N Paint, Laser Tag, Foam and Pool parties, E-Sports Event and a block party for students and alumni. It all culminates into two big events on Saturday October 15th with the Athletic Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon and The Sneaker Ball!

JARVIS ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEMENT LUNCHEON Features Guest Speaker Texas NBA Legend Spud Webb!

7th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic - Day 1 Scott Legato loading...

Hailing from Dallas, Spud Webb is an NBA legend who became the shortest man to ever win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Webb is currently the president of basketball operations for the Texas Legends, the NBA G League team for the Dallas Mavericks. JCU will honor some of its greatest athletes from throughout its 110-year history at this event.

The Jarvis Fest 2022 SNEAKER BALL Jumps Off Later On In The Evening.

JCU JCU loading...

Later on that same night, get dressed up and throw on your freshest pair of sneakers to dance the night away for the Sneaker Ball featuring the legendary DJ KOOL who's classic hit "Let Me Clear My Throat" will get the party jumping!

TICKETS AND TAX-DEDUCTIBLE SPONSORSHIPS FOR BOTH EVENTS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.JARVIS.EDU/DONATE OR BY CALLING JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY AT (903)730-4890 EXTENSION 3003.

Look Inside Terry Bradshaw's 744-Acre Ranch For Sale Overlooking Texas The Hall Of Famer is asking for $22 million for this HUGE sprawling ranch just north of Dallas.

Can You Guess Where These Tyler, TX Virtual Restaurants Are Located?