Jarvis Christian University Offering Summer Kids Camp In Hawkins, TX

Do You Need A Fun And Educational Summer Camp For Your Kids? What Better Place To Send Them Than A UNIVERSITY Summer Camp!

If you're trying to figure out how to keep your young person occupied during the upcoming summer months, then our friends at Jarvis Christian University has the answer for you!

JCU Is Offering Its Summer Enrichment Program For Kids Ages 5 To 14.

The Summer Enrichment Program is an 8 week, low cost, educational camp happening on the JCU campus on US Highway 80 in Hawkins. The Program begins on Monday June 5th and runs through Friday July 28th!

Your Kids Will Have Plenty Of Activities!

Since its camp is happening at a UNIVERSITY, you can best believe there's gonna be lots of educational activities but there's gonna be some outdoor fun too like swimming and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided too!

What's The Cost?

Its just $30 per week for one child and $10 per week for each additional child in a family! Camp hours are weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

For more information or to get your kid signed up, email dstarling@jarvis.edu or ratkins@jarvis.edu or you can call them at 903-730-4890 ext. 2134 or ext. 2171. You can also find more details at their website at jarvis.edu and click on "Summer Enrichment Program.

There's Also The Early Summer Start Program For Graduating High School Seniors!

If you have a high school Class of 2023 grad, they can earn up to 14 college credit hours this summer by attending JCU's ESSP (Early Start Summer Program). The Program runs from June 5th through July 28th. Tuition, meals and housing are included and courses are transferrable.

For more details about how you can get a jump on college, visit jarvis.edu.

