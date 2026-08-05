TEXAS -- Texas is adding nearly 3,000 acres of new public land, giving outdoor enthusiasts another place to hunt, explore, and experience some of the Lone Star State's Natural beauty. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently announced the creation of the 2,850-acre Robbie Davis Wildlife Management Area in Stephens County, northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The property will become part of the agency's Cross Timbers and Prairies Ecosystem Management Project.

I don't know... maybe it's just me, but hearing Texas is adding public land instead of losing it feels like good news.

A New Wildlife Area in Texas With Plenty To Explore

The property includes post oak and live oak woodlands, sandstone bluffs, rocky hillsides, and ponds, which, happily, create habitat for a wide variety of native wildlife. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, visitors will eventually have opportunities for walk-in dove hunting, while deer, turkey, and perhaps even waterfowl hunts will be available through the state's hunting system.

A Texas Ranch Preserved For Future Generations

If you're not familiar, this land has a fascinating and meaningful story. It was donated to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation by ranch owner Robbie Davis, who wanted it preserved for future generations to enjoy. Conservation partners have spent years restoring habitat before the property officially became a wildlife management area.

"The new Robbie Davis WMA will go a long way to increase public hunting opportunities and support our hunting heritage that is part and parcel to Texas. Hunting has and always will be critical to the conservation of our native lands and wildlife," said Alan Cain, TPWD Wildlife Division Director

The Robbie Davis Wildlife Management Area isn't Just for Hunters

Look, not every Texan is a hunter, including me. I prefer to hunt with a camera. So if you can relate, it's good to know that wildlife management areas also help protect native plants and animals while providing opportunities for birdwatching, wildlife photography, hiking, and conservation research, depending on the seasonal access rules, etc.

I gotta tell you, in a fast-growing state where open space can sometimes feel like it's disappearing, it's refreshing to hear about thousands of acres being preserved instead. Even if you never set foot there, just knowing those wild places will still be around for the next generation feels like a huge win.

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