Feeling Free, Texas Has Six ‘Nude Beaches’ In the State

One of the best things about Texas is the freedoms we have and the fact that other Texans don’t really care what you choose to do. The term ‘don’t treat on me’ comes to mind as most Texans want to be left alone to enjoy their happiness in privacy. Obviously, southern hospitality is alive and well in Texas, and people still look out for each other but most people in the Lone Star State also want their alone time. Some of them using that time to let it all hang out and recently I learned that Texas has a total of six nude beaches.

Texas Nude Beaches

I’ll admit I have never visited a nude beach, and I am not sure if that is on my bucket list. While it’s nice to not wear any clothes sometimes, I would worry more about sunburn in intimate places that would not be any fun. In fact, recently I was looking at an article by My San Antonio talking about a topless pool in Austin (Barton Springs Pool) where people were reminded to not forget to bring and wear sunblock.

I Had No Idea So Many People Wanted to Be Nude in Public

While I enjoy walking around my house or even the backyard with no shirt on, I always throw on some shorts before going outside. I’m not giving my neighbors a free show, they need to pay for that. All jokes aside, I had no idea there would be a need for six nude beaches in Texas but I guess the demand is much higher than I thought.

Here are the locations for the Nude Beaches in Texas

If you’re wanting to bare it all at a nude beach in Texas here are your options.

6 Nude Beaches Found in Texas If you feel like letting it all hang out, here are 6 nude beaches in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins