One ETX City Has Made the ‘8 Best Places to Live in Texas’ List

Whoa, stop the press. One of our cities here in East Texas has been listed as one of the '8 Best Places to Live in Texas' List, according to Travel & Leisure Magazine.

Well, you and I are seeing it every single day. Droves of people fleeing other areas around this great country of ours are flocking to our East Texas Cities. And to us, it's not necessarily surprising.

Compared to some of the other places one can choose to live the days of their lives, East Texas offers SO much in many ways. From more space to a lower cost of living, friendlier people, and the fact that we're close enough to larger cities for all that 'big city stuff,' without actually dealing with the daily stressors of that 'big city stuff' is a huge selling point.

And on top of that, we offer so much, one doesn't even need to bother with the big cities if they don't want to do so.

Congratulations to the City of Tyler, Texas for making the '8 Best Places to Live in Texas' List!

Get our free mobile app

So what are the main reasons given for Tyler to have made the list?

According to the story shared by Travel & Leisure Magazine, there are quite a few aspects of Tyler that are a huge draw for many would-be Tyler residents. From the job and real estate markets to the parks and recreational options, it's easy to see why so many would find this beautiful East Texas city so very attractive.

Let's take a quick look at the main reasons given:

The 8 Reasons Tyler, TX Made the Travel & Leisure '8 Places to Live in Texas' List From the job and real estate markets to the parks and recreational options, it's easy to see why so many would find this beautiful East Texas city so very attractive.

Other things newcomers to Tyler, Texas are likely to fall in love with? Here's what Tyler natives have to say:

[PHOTOS] Tyler, Texas People Tell Newcomers What They'll Love Most About Living Here A woman asking for insight from Tyler, Texas locals before her pending move to our area received plenty of positive feedback. Here are the top 10 responses.