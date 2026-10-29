TEXAS -- If you own an older home in East Texas, here's something you might be relieved to hear. Your insurance company can't refuse to cover your house simply because it's getting up there in years.

And that includes your roof.

The Texas Department of Insurance recently clarified an existing rule protecting homeowners from being denied coverage simply because of the age of their homes or certain components.

But there's an important distinction.

An Old Roof Isn't Necessarily a Bad Roof

According to a September 29 announcement from the Texas Department of Insurance, insurance companies cannot refuse to issue or renew a homeowners insurance policy simply because a house or its roof is old.

The protection also applies to components such as plumbing, wiring, heating and air conditioning systems, and siding.

However, insurance companies can still consider the actual physical condition of the home and those components. In other words, a 20-year-old roof that's still holding up well is a different story from one that's leaking or falling apart.

What About Your Insurance Rates?

Here's something else worth knowing: While age alone cannot be used to deny coverage, insurers can still consider your home's age when determining what you'll pay.

That means this rule doesn't guarantee lower premiums. It simply means an older home can't be turned down just because it's older.

The Texas Department of Insurance explains how home insurance underwriting works, including some of the factors companies can consider when deciding whether to offer coverage.

What If Your Insurance Company Says No?

If an insurer refuses to cover your home or renew your policy, you can request a written explanation. And if you believe the decision was based solely on your home's age, rather than its physical condition, you can contact the Texas Department of Insurance.

The agency's consumer help line is 800-252-3439.

You can also check TDI's insurance transparency tool, which provides information about why home insurance policies are declined, canceled, or not renewed in Texas ZIP codes.

With so many established neighborhoods and older homes around Tyler, Longview, and the rest of East Texas, this is something worth knowing before your next insurance renewal.

Read More: These Are the States With the Most Expensive Homeowners Insurance