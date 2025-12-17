(KNUE-FM) Texans work hard for their money so they don’t like to waste it, but we also like having nice things. However, there are some items we tend to spend too much money on. Some of them could be things that we have looked forward to for a long time, and it’s essential to have those goals. However, that doesn’t mean you need to overspend on your dreams or goals.

Texans Love Nice Things, But at What Cost?

We know that ‘Everything is Bigger in Texas’, but that doesn’t mean that we need to waste money on those items. It’s easier than ever to spend cash with advertisements pushed at us every minute of the day, but That’s why we should be more mindful about how we spend. Most of us have the goal to retire one day, but that takes time and savings. If you’re overspending on items, it’s difficult to be able to save for later in life.

Why Overspending Hurts Long-Term Goals

Recently, Geek for the Win came out with an article about things so darn expensive you need to stop buying them. I thought the article was brilliant and a fantastic reminder to not spend too much money on items that continue to cost more money.

What Experts Say Texans Should Stop Buying

Here’s a look at specific items you may want to reconsider before spending big. We know life is expensive, and you deserve to enjoy nice things, just make sure you’re not spending too much money.

