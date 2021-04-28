The reigning Mrs. Dallas has gone missing in Irving Texas just a few days before she was set to compete in an upcoming pageant.

According to the Dallas Morning News, 38-year-old Dr. Lashun Massey, who is the reigning Mrs. Dallas was reported missing by her husband on Tuesday. She was last seen walking near Lago de Claire, a small body of water in Irving Texas.

Police report that her husband reported her missing at about 7:40 a.m. after she didn’t come home from her usual early morning walk. A witness saw her walking near the lake at 5:30 a.m. wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants.

Although police have not yet ruled out foul play, they searched the nearby lake to rule out the possibility of drowning.

Dr. Massey was set to compete and represent Dallas in the Mrs. Texas America pageant in Corsicana on Thursday, an annual beauty pageant for married women.

According to her bio at her website, Dr. Massey is originally from Arkansas and graduated with her PH.D. in Civil Engineering. She owns an environmental engineering firm and is a program manager for research in the engineering school at the University of Texas at Dallas, and the author of a book titled "The Face Of The New Engineer".

She is the mother of two boys and had previously been crowned Mrs. Little Rock. If you have any information that can help, call police at 972-273-1010. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and we hope she is found safe.