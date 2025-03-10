There are lots of students around Texas that are getting excited about Spring Break approaching quickly.

Some are starting their Spring Break now, others have it in the coming weeks. But everyone wants to have fun and our friends at Texas Parks and Wildlife shared some tips to make sure you have an amazing Spring Break experience.

Put the Screen Down

The biggest mistake you could make on your Spring Break is to sit in front of a screen. Sure, it’s easy to watch reruns of your favorite television show, but the time will fly by, and it will seem like you never had a Spring Break.

Get our free mobile app

Don’t get caught doing the same ol’ thing, explore, adventure, make some memories.

The Weather is Getting Nicer

We all know that the Texas heat that we get each summer is on the way, but for now, it’s not too hot. Right now, is a perfect time to get out of the house and enjoy the weather.

If we see any unpleasant weather during your Spring Break you know that it won’t last long. So, don’t let a weather prediction ruin your plans.

Just set a plan and do it.

Tips from Texas Parks and Wildlife for Your Spring Break

Recently I was visiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, and they had some great information regarding adventures during Spring Break.

Let’s take a look at those tips that way you’re set up to have the most fun possible for your Spring Break.

Tips to Enjoy Spring Break from Texas Parks and Wildlife Here are some tips from TPWD staff to make your Spring Break amazing! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins