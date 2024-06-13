Texas Pastor Sentenced to 35 Years for Stealing Churches

While going to church might not be a big deal in other parts of the country, many people in Texas go to church on Sunday. Church is something that each person gets to choose but when you find a good church it can almost feel like surrounding yourself with family. Although recently there was one Texas pastor who was stealing, and it caught up with him in a big way.

According to My San Antonio, 56-year-old Whitney Foster of Dallas, Texas has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for stealing three church buildings while leading the church. Like most churches, Foster started small and kept building his congregations but that is where things went wrong.

Three Church Buildings All Put in His Name

As the churches grew, Foster put his name on the deeds to three church buildings totaling over $800,000. It was the First Christian Church of Lancaster and in Dallas, also Canada Drive Christian Church and Church at Nineveh. This is not legal, and the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney wasn’t going to let him get away with it.

One Church Still Active

One of the churches that still has an active congregation attending services, although Foster won’t be there anytime soon as he has begun his 35-year sentence. He has previous charges of theft and arson.

Hopefully this is a lesson for all thieves in Texas, you will be caught and held accountable for your actions when you break the law. Great job to Texas law enforcement on how they handled this case.

