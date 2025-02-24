Texas’ Favorite Soda Now Used To Flavor Popular Easter Candy

January in Texas always drags by. But, y'all, we've got Day Light Saving on deck, and Easter is just around the corner. February is nearly over.

While there's no major market for marshmallow candy outside of Easter time, it is the one time of year that Candy Peeps thrive. Good news, peeps fans, the company will be introducing new flavors again this year.

Peeps Announces New Flavors This Year.

There are two types of people in the world, those who LOVE Peeps and those who hate them. There's no in-between. Just like it says on their website: The wonderful combination of sweet colored sugar and fluffy marshmallows creates an unforgettable taste experience.

For some that "taste experience" was indeed unforgettable...in a bad way. This is why the news of more new flavors has the internet going crazy.

New Flavors Include chocolate pudding and Rice Krispies

For the first time, Peep's popular Marshmallow will sell chocolate pudding, Rice Krispies Treats, and strawberry-dipped Peep varieties Other new offerings in 2025 include: Giant Bunny Pops, Mini Yellow Marshmallow Chicks, Tropical Punch, and Cinnamon Churro

Will Dr Pepper Flavored Peeps Return?

Good news for fans of Dr Pepper flavored marshmallows, your beloved (or hated) candy is once again teaming up with Texas' beloved soda for Dr Pepper Flavored Peeps Chicks. Peeps claim that they combine sweet marshmallows with the "unique and refreshing flavors of Dr. Pepper" but I have reasons to be skeptical.

Have you tried these Dr Pepper-flavored Peeps yet? Did you like them? I wonder what they taste like when paired with an ice-cold Dr Pepper.

